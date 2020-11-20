As expected, Megan Thee Stallion's collab collection with Fashion Nova is an immediate hit.

In the first 24 hours of availability, according to a TMZ report filed on Good News release day, the collection brought in $1.2 million in sales. The report also includes a comparison between Megan’s line and Cardi's 2019 collection, noting the Fashion Nova team made sure to have enough Megan collab products ready to roll out after the demand from Cardi's resulted in quick sellouts.

When announcing her Fashion Nova collection—featuring pieces ranging in price from $24.99 to $199.99—earlier this week, Megan likened the creative process behind the designs to a "labor of love" focused on inclusivity.

"Not only am I able to bring my signature look to all the hotties out there, but I was able to create sexy and beautiful clothing that fit bodies of all shapes, sizes, and heights," Megan said at the time. "If you're a tall girl like me, finding clothes that have savage style has never been easy, until now."

Also on Friday, Megan dropped her debut studio full-length Good News. She simultaneously released the Colin Tilley-directed video for the track "Body," featuring cameos from Taraji P. Henson and more:

This Sunday, Megan is among the artists slated to perform for the pandemic-era edition of the American Music Awards.