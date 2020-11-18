The new 106-piece collection from Fashion Nova and Megan Thee Stallion is now live.

Prices range from $24.99 to $199.99 for the exclusive capsule collection, which features everything premium denim to plush outerwear.

Image via Fashion Nova X Megan Thee Stallion

"Designing this line with Fashion Nova has been a labor of love," Megan, whose debut full-length studio album Good News is out Friday, said in a statement. "Not only am I able to bring my signature look to all the hotties out there, but I was able to create sexy and beautiful clothing that fit bodies of all shapes, sizes, and heights. If you're a tall girl like me, finding clothes that have savage style has never been easy, until now."

For Fashion Nova founder and CEO Richard Saghian, the collaboration gave the team a chance to infuse a unique collection with Megan's "unwavering confidence" and "fearless" sense of style.

"Every piece was meticulously designed with exceptional fabrics in a variety of looks and prints to make our customer stand out and feel empowered and we are excited to finally bring our creative collaboration with her to life for everyone to experience," Saghian said.

Get a closer look at the Fashion Nova X Megan Thee Stallion collection below. For shopping info, peep this.

