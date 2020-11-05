Gucci's upcoming collection will be unveiled via a new mini-series directed by the luxury fashion house's creative director Alessandro Michele and filmmaker Gus Van Sant.

The seven-part series carries the same name as the collection itself, OUVERTURE of Something that Never Ended, and will be screened later this month during the fashion and film festival GucciFest. Gus and Alessandro shot the series in Rome. Featured talent includes Silvia Calderoni, Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Florence Welch, Sasha Waltz, Paul B. Preciado, Achille Bonito Oliva, Darius Khonsary, Lu Han, Jeremy O. Harris, Ariana Papademetropoulos, and Arlo Parks.

A new episode will arrive daily during the festival via exclusive streams on YouTube Fashion, Weibo, Gucci's YouTube, and the GucciFest site.

GucciFest, which runs from Nov. 16 through Nov. 22, will also feature broadcasts of additional films crafted in celebration of the creative work of a selection of emerging independent designers including Shanel Campbell, Ahluwalia, Stefan Cooke, JordanLuca, and many more.

Back in September, Michele enlisted the auteur services of Harmony Korine for a new Gucci Tailoring campaign video starring the delightful trio of Tyler, the Creator, ASAP Rocky, and Iggy Pop.