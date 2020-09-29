Spring Breakers auteur Harmony Korine is back in the director's chair for Gucci.

For his latest collaboration with the luxury brand, Korine—whose most recent feature The Beach Bum arrived last year—assembled a trio of fashion-conscious music icons: Tyler, the Creator, ASAP Rocky, and Iggy Pop. Also featured, of course, is Iggy's parrot Biggy Pop.

Speaking on the resulting video, released in support of the new Gucci Tailoring campaign, the brand's creative director Alessandro Michele touted the contagious element of fun Korine was able to capture.

"A certain type of fun is also portrayed and the idea of how one's obsession with appearances can create a kind of common ground that can become a sort of brotherhood," Michele said in a statement. "It was beautiful to see these three men together, seemingly different but very similar."

The Tailoring assortment includes pieces across ready-to-wear, leather goods, footwear, accessories, jewelry, and more. Below, catch a pair of additional images from the campaign. And for shopping info and product shots, head to the Gucci site.

Image via Gucci