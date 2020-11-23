Just when you thought 1800 Cristalino couldn't get any more luxe.

Celebrity jeweler Greg Yuna has partnered with 1800 Tequila to create a limited-edition bar case for the 1800 Cristalino glass prism bottle. The lock case features a removable LED-lit display and comes with a certificate of authenticity, a pair of white gloves, and a silver key engraved with "1800." Each unit also comes with a crystal-embellished silver safeguard pendant that can be worn separately.

"I’m super excited about this collaboration with 1800 Cristalino! Aside from the fact that I love tequila, the 1800 Cristalino bottle looks like a precious gem, and as a jeweler my goal was to create a showpiece just as luxurious as the bottle and liquid itself," said Yuna, who has worked with stars like Jay-Z, Rihanna, and Pete Davidson. "I designed the 1800 Cristalino x Greg Yuna bar case as a beautiful collector’s item meant to showcase the bottle but keep it under lock and key for those who are given access. Each box is safeguarded with a beautiful crystal-embellished silver pendant that can be worn as an original piece of jewelry. From the matte black exterior to the removable LED-lit display case with engraved silver key, the unboxing is a multi-sensory experience."

The public will get the chance to cop this special case by entering a drawing on the NTWRK app. The platform will release just five 1800 Cristalino x Greg Yuna bars cases, and will announce the winners on Black Friday.

If you've yet to do so, you can download the NTWRK app here. The drawing will begin at 3 p.m. ET today.