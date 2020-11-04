GAP came through with a master class in failing to read the room on Wednesday.

In a tweet that has since been deleted, whoever was operating the brand's account dropped a trite message about unity alongside a clip of a blue-and-red hoodie zipping itself up. The hoodie itself, fittingly, was an eyesore.

"The one thing we know, is that together, we can move forward," the heart emoji-assisted message read.

Some consolation can be found, however, in the fact that the GAP message gave everyone an opportunity to pause their respective existential dread and instead spend a few moments ripping the brand for this example of abject corniness. Many were quick to mention failed presidential candidate Kanye West's deal with the brand, which was announced back in June as a partnership between GAP and Yeezy.

Let this be a lesson to the brands: Keep that unity shit in the drafts.