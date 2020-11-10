Rising retail tech agency Fayetteville Road recently linked up with Nordstrom to put on the Women of Color FashTech Brunch.

The special event, which launched last month, was created in response to the lack of community and limited opportunities that often face women of color in creative and tech-based fields. The event series aims to serve as a celebration of "the successes and accomplishments" of a number of women of color in fashion and beauty while also establishing a safe space for discussions centered around their respective brands and unique personal experiences in business.

"I noticed gaps in academia that trickled into corporate spaces," WOC Worldwide co-founder Brittany Hicks said in a press release. "This was my inspiration to educate students and professionals on the intersection of fashion and tech, working to close gaps that inhibit gender and ethnic diversity. My background has served me well in this industry. The power of this community is our ability to create more opportunities for other women in fashion and beauty—which is why we are excited about this partnership and to see WOC Worldwide continue to grow."

The resulting discussions at Nordstrom's NYC flagship included input from Autumne West (Nordstrom's National Beauty Director), Misa Hylton (celebrity stylist and global creative partner at MCM), AJ Crimson (founder and CEO of AJ Crimson), Dominque Boseman (founder of Spraise), Samantha Garvey (designer at S. Garvey), and more.

Below, peep a selection of photos from the brunch event. And for more info, click here.

Image via Fayetteville Road x Nordstrom

