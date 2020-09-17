The Travis Scott x McDonald's collaboration is the gift that keeps on giving.

In the week since launching the partnership, Scott has gifted fans with multiple Cactus Jack x Mickey D's merch drops, which offered a limited edition range of co-branded apparel, accessories, and home items. But, as expected, Scott wasn't finished.

On Wednesday night, the Houston rapper came through with another batch of merchandise that celebrates the wildly popular collab. And this time, he's joined forces with Cactus Plant Flea Market—Cynthia Lu's streetwear brand that has received co-signs from some of music's biggest names.

This round of merch includes long- and short-sleeve tees, crewneck sweaters, pullover hoodies, as well as a cut-and-sew cardigan. The pieces feature CPFM's signature puff-print graphics, many of which feature the Burger Mouth illustration as well as souvenir script that reads, "I ordered the Travis Scott Meal at McDonald's. Sept. 8- Oct. 4 '20."

The final Cactus Jack x McDonald's drop, which range $55 to $250, are available now at Scott's online store.