As part of an effort to inspire fans to believe that global change can be achieved through voting, Dover Street Market has unveiled a range of new collaborations.

In a statement, a brand rep explained that creatives were asked to join them in "educating, raising awareness, and creating a call to action" by designing a single piece that they feel reflects "a voting message" of their unique choosing. The resulting collection, marking a partnership with When We All Vote, launches on Sept. 26 and will see 100 percent of proceeds going toward the nonprofit group’s work on upcoming elections. It's worth noting that When We All Vote is Michelle Obama’s non-profit, nonpartisan organization whose mission it is to increase participation in elections while closing the age and race voting gap.

Participating collaborators include Virgil Abloh's Off-White, Beastie Boys, Cactus Plant Flea Market, Exchange Program, Guns N' Roses, Honey Dijon, Hood by Air, Marc Jacobs, Selena Gomez, and more. For more information, including how to shop the collection, head here. Below, see a selection of the voting-promoting pieces:

Abloh, meanwhile, just launched a separate voting awareness piece of his own in the form of the now-available "Swing State" Voter Registration Incentive t-shirt. As the name makes clear, the piece—proceeds from which go to the mission of the "Post-Modern" Scholarship Fund—aims to raise concern regarding the key states in the 2020 election.