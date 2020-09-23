Virgil Abloh has launched a scholarship-supporting new t-shirt that aims to put the focus on key swing states ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

Seen below, the "Swing State" Voter Registration Incentive t-shirt—per Abloh—was designed with the specific goal of highlighting and incentivizing residents of states including Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Notably, some of the states mentioned—like California—are not classically considered to be "swing states." Others, like Georgia for example, have more recently become integral battlegrounds for a possible sociopolitical shift.

Proceeds from the new t-shirt will go toward Abloh's "Post-Modern" Scholarship Fund, which boasts a mission of fostering "equity and inclusion" within fashion by providing access to scholarships for students of "academic promise of Black, African-American, or African descent."

Back in July, it was announced that Abloh had raised $1 million to benefit those scholarships, which are managed in partnership with the Fashion Scholarship Fund (FSF).

"I've always been passionate about giving the next generation of students the same foundation for success that was given to me," Abloh said at the time. "That's why I'm excited to launch this fund in partnership with the FSF, which has an outstanding track record of helping college students achieve successful careers."

For additional info on the 2020 election, including how to check registration, click here.