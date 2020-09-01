It’s no secret that Cardi B loves her Balenciagas, specifically the ones that look like socks. Well, the feeling is definitely mutual. The high fashion brand has unveiled its new campaign with the “WAP” rapper taking over the Louvre in Paris.

In the debut image of Balenciaga's winter 2020 campaign, Cardi lays in an elegant midnight blue evening gown, spread out on a vibrant lawn. The photo is currently hanging outside the Louvre facing the Seine river, in which Becalis sports a sharp black bob while surrounded by yellow children's toys. According to Dazed, the photos were self-shot in Los Angeles during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Fashion houses are known to recruit famous faces to don their work, but Balenciaga is distinct in this regard. Creative director Demna Gvasalia, who’s been in the position since 2015, tapped Cardi as the first celebrity the Paris house has enlisted in recent memory. This also marks Cardi’s first time starring in a campaign for a major fashion house.

The Bronx native ecstatically shared the news on her Instagram. “Ya looking at the face of a Balenciaga campaign!” she wrote. “I remember how I felt seeing myself on a billboard in NYC Times Square but Paris! Wish I was there to see it in person!”

When she’s shooting her own fashion campaigns, Cardi has been busy enjoying the success of her No. 1 hit “WAP” and staying politically engaged. She’s been encouraging fans to vote and warning of upcoming voter registration deadlines. “Let me tell y’all something. State deadlines are coming very quick,” she said in a recent post on her label’s Instagram.