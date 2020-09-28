Bad Bunny's latest collaboration isn't with another musician, but with Crocs for a glow-in-the-dark clog available in two different colors.

A noted fan of the divisive Crocs clogs, Bad Bunny's collaboration with the brand comes in two styles and Jibbitz charms inspired by his music. "I believe in being true and not placing limitations on myself, which is also something Crocs represents, and this is the message I always want to make sure I send out to my fans," said Bad Bunny of the collaboration. "As a longtime fan creating my own design for Crocs was a lot of fun. I hope they inspire others to have their own fun with their personal style and wearing what makes them happy."

Launching alongside the shoes will be a "Come As You Are" campaign, which hopes to "inspire everyone to feel comfortable in their own shoes." Crocs Head of Global Marketing Heidie Cooley added that the Bad Bunny classic clogs will "stand out during the day and excite at night with an eye-catching, glow-in-the-dark twist."

Retailing for $59.99, the limited edition collaboration will be available 12 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Sept. 29 via the Crocs official store. Check out more photos of the two different colorways below.

Image via Crocs

Image via Crocs