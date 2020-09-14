The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) has announced the winners of the 2020 edition of the CFDA Fashion Awards.

On Monday, Chairman of the CFDA Board Tom Ford announced the winners via a video that initially premiered on the Council's new RUNWAY360 platform. Thanks to COVID-19, of course, the traditional ceremony was postponed indefinitely after originally being slated for June 8.

Kim Jones, whose competition in the category including Virgil Abloh and Dries Van Noten, has been named by the CFDA as the International Men's Designer of the Year. The International Women's Designer of the Year category, meanwhile, saw Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino beating out Rick Owens, Miuccia Prada, and more.

See the full list of 2020 CFDA Fashion Awards winners (names in bold) below:

American Womenswear Designer of the Year

Ashley Olsen & Mary-Kate Olsen, The Row

Brandon Maxwell

Gabriela Hearst

Marc Jacobs

Tom Ford

American Menswear Designer of the Year

Emily Adams Bode, Bode

Kerby Jean-Raymond, Pyer Moss

Todd Snyder

Thom Browne

Tom Ford

American Accessories Designer of the Year

Ashley Olsen & Mary-Kate Olsen, The Row

Gabriela Hearst

Stuart Vevers, Coach

Jennifer Fisher, Jennifer Fisher Jewelry

Telfar Clemens, Telfar

American Emerging Designer of the Year

Christopher John Rogers

Kenneth Nicholson

Peter Do

Reese Cooper

Sarah Staudinger & George Augusto, Staud

International Women’s Designer of the Year

Daniel Lee, Bottega Veneta

Dries Van Noten

Miuccia Prada, Prada

Pierpaolo Piccioli, Valentino

Rick Owens

International Men’s Designer of the Year

Craig Green

Dries Van Noten

Jonathan Anderson, Loewe

Kim Jones, Dior

Virgil Abloh, Louis Vuitton

The announcement of the 2020 winners is complemented by the unveiling of those who have been determined as recipients of this year's CFDA Scholar Awards. For 2020, the program boosted its annual student awards from $100,000 to $175,000 across seven scholarships. For more information, click here.