The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) has announced the winners of the 2020 edition of the CFDA Fashion Awards.
On Monday, Chairman of the CFDA Board Tom Ford announced the winners via a video that initially premiered on the Council's new RUNWAY360 platform. Thanks to COVID-19, of course, the traditional ceremony was postponed indefinitely after originally being slated for June 8.
Kim Jones, whose competition in the category including Virgil Abloh and Dries Van Noten, has been named by the CFDA as the International Men's Designer of the Year. The International Women's Designer of the Year category, meanwhile, saw Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino beating out Rick Owens, Miuccia Prada, and more.
See the full list of 2020 CFDA Fashion Awards winners (names in bold) below:
American Womenswear Designer of the Year
- Ashley Olsen & Mary-Kate Olsen, The Row
- Brandon Maxwell
- Gabriela Hearst
- Marc Jacobs
- Tom Ford
American Menswear Designer of the Year
- Emily Adams Bode, Bode
- Kerby Jean-Raymond, Pyer Moss
- Todd Snyder
- Thom Browne
- Tom Ford
American Accessories Designer of the Year
- Ashley Olsen & Mary-Kate Olsen, The Row
- Gabriela Hearst
- Stuart Vevers, Coach
- Jennifer Fisher, Jennifer Fisher Jewelry
- Telfar Clemens, Telfar
American Emerging Designer of the Year
- Christopher John Rogers
- Kenneth Nicholson
- Peter Do
- Reese Cooper
- Sarah Staudinger & George Augusto, Staud
International Women’s Designer of the Year
- Daniel Lee, Bottega Veneta
- Dries Van Noten
- Miuccia Prada, Prada
- Pierpaolo Piccioli, Valentino
- Rick Owens
International Men’s Designer of the Year
- Craig Green
- Dries Van Noten
- Jonathan Anderson, Loewe
- Kim Jones, Dior
- Virgil Abloh, Louis Vuitton
The announcement of the 2020 winners is complemented by the unveiling of those who have been determined as recipients of this year's CFDA Scholar Awards. For 2020, the program boosted its annual student awards from $100,000 to $175,000 across seven scholarships. For more information, click here.