For those looking to get a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the creative process at the heart of Virgil Abloh's Off-White brand, a newly launched Instagram account provides exactly that.

The first post from the Off-White Seasons account is dated July 22, with the insightful breakdown of the artistic moves behind collaborations with stylist Ibrahim Kamara and photographer Andrea Artemisio marking the brand's 32nd officially affiliated Instagram presence.

Speaking with Steff Yotka for Vogue in late July, Abloh explained how the new IG is exactly what he would have wanted to see as a teenager aiming to make an impression in the fashion world, as it functions as a "documentary" of sorts that provides visitors with a closer-than-typical look at how creative ideas take shape.

"So this account to me is going to be the home of future seasons; it will be the place where we can story-tell and show our process, thereby letting people into the DNA of Off-White, not just the surface of Off-White," Abloh said, adding that this style of presentation is potentially "more fulfilling" to the creator than doing an exclusivity-marred runway show, the prevalence of which has been largely paused due to COVID-19.

Abloh recently made a spoken-word appearance on Lupe Fiasco and Kaelin Ellis' HOUSE EP. He also announced an impending collab project with Mercedes-Benz focused on the carmaker's beloved G-Class. The latter, as announced last week, will see a global digital launch on Sept. 8 that includes the auctioning of a home-scale replica of the Abloh piece benefiting charity.