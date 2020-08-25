Spike Lee is among the creatives featured in a new campaign from Montblanc.

The global campaign is dubbed "What Moves You, Makes You" and was developed as a celebration of the brand's stated mission of inspiring people to achieve the expression of their fullest possible potential, while doing so on their own unique terms.

As Montblanc's EVP of Marketing explained, the campaign enforces the idea that professional and personal passions don't have to exist at odds with each other.



"With this new campaign, we are engaging with a new global generation of leaders and professionals, inspiring them to achieve their full potential as they journey through a life led by passion," Vincent Montalescot said. "It expresses a new aspiration to live a life where the professional and personal don't compete with each other, but enrich one another. While at different stages in their careers, the three creative catalysts we are spotlighting are living proof that following what moves you, ultimately leads you to a place of fulfillment and success."

Also included in the campaign, constructed in partnership with the Wieden + Kennedy Amsterdam agency, is the touting of what the Montblanc team calls "mark makers." According to CEO Nicolas Baretzki, what constitutes a "mark maker" like those featured in the campaign—which also features ads centered around Taron Egerton and Chen Kun—is quite simple.

"Being a 'mark maker' is a different way of thinking," Baretzki said. "It is no longer about status or reaching the top but it's about the meaningful, purposeful, and enriching journey we take to get there, and the people we impact on our way."

Below, enjoy a selection of images from the Spike Lee-centered portion of the new campaign. For more info, head to the Montblanc site.

Image via Montblanc x Wieden + Kennedy Amsterdam

