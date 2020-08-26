Anyone who is trying to piece together their Fall wardrobe is in luck this week because there are plenty of high profile collabs worthy of filling out your closet. Union Los Angeles is exclusively releasing its latest Jordan Brand project, Noah and Adidas have come together for a sustainable capsule inspired by oceans, and the second portion of Nigo and Virgil Abloh's LV2 collection arrives at Louis Vuitton stores.

Other highlights this week include the stateside release of the Stüssy x Our Legacy capsule, Brain Dead's latest collection with The North Face, a Bape collab paying homage to Marilyn Monroe, and more. Check out a detailed look at all of this week's best style releases below.

Union Los Angeles x Jordan Brand

Release Date: Aug. 29

Where to Buy It: unionjordanla.com

Price: TBD

Ahead of a wider release in September, Union Los Angeles' latest collection with Jordan Brand will be releasing via a special website on Saturday. Along with two colorways of the Air Jordan IV and two other footwear options, the capsule also includes an assortment of apparel such as mechanic shirts, track pants, shorts, and coaches jackets. Graphic T-shirts and hoodies sporting vintage photography of Michael Jordan are also available.

Noah x Adidas Originals

Release Date: Aug. 27

Where to Buy It: adidas.com, noahny.com, and other select retailers

Price: TBD

Noah has collaborated with Adidas Originals on a sustainable collection inspired by the beaches. Two pairs each of the retro SL72 and SL20 runner are at the forefront of the collaboration. The line also includes a T-shirt, crewneck, and swim shorts that are adorned with a special seashell graphic, as well as accessories like a shoulder bag, running cap, and socks. All products are made out of partially recycled materials.

Stüssy x Our Legacy

Release Date: Aug. 28

Where to Buy It: Stüssy Chapter stores and stussy.com

Price: TBD

Stüssy and Our Legacy have come together for a unique collection of signature collaborative pieces. Stüssy produced T-shirts and hoodies bearing special co-branding to mark the partnership. Our Legacy crafted shirts, suits, water shorts, and bucket hats using upcycled Stüssy fabrics from the '90s.

Brain Dead x The North Face

Release Date: Aug. 28

Where to Buy It: wearebraindead.com

Price: $50-$380

Brain Dead's second collaboration with The North Face is releasing this Friday. It features Brain Dead's colorful takes on TNF staples like fleece jackets with co-branded all-over prints, Mountain Parkas covered in patchwork, and fleece pullovers that read "Stamp Out Reality" across the back. Other standouts incldue backpacks, vests, chalk bags, and extra-long T-shirts.

Nigo x Virgil Abloh Louis Vuitton LV2 Drop 2

Release Date: Aug. 28

Where to Buy It: louisvuitton.com and select LV stores

Price: TBD

The second drop from Nigo and Virgil Abloh's LV2 collection arrives later this week. The outerwear-focused lineup includes a bomber jacket with a fur-lined hood and mountain graphic, Damier suiting and jackets, a fishtail park with "Louis Vuitton 2" back embroidery, hiking boots, accessories like scarves, and more.

Neighborhood Fall/Winter 2020

Release Date: Available now

Where to Buy It: neighborhood.jp

Price: $75-$395

Neighborhood has release its Fall/Winter 2020 collection. The standout is the oversized zip jacket covered in paisley patchwork, but other notable items include a nylon tactical vest, distressed denim jacket, and faded denim button-up.

Basketcase "Living With a Computer" Collection

Release Date: Aug. 28

Where to Buy It: basketcase.gallery

Price: TBD

Zach Kinninger's Basketcase is opening up its online store once again on Friday for the "Living With a Computer" collection. Items include lightwash jeans with a skull emblazoned on the thigh, a cream cableknit sweater with a photo of dogs printed above the waistline, and a Ben Davis work shirt remixed with photo placement on the front.

Bape x Marilyn Monroe

Release Date: Aug. 29

Where to Buy It: Bape stores and bape.com

Price: TBD

Bape's latest collaboration honors iconic actress Marilyn Monroe. Six different graphic T-shirts that fuse images of Monroe with Bape signatures like its Ape Head logo and camouflage print will be available in various colors.

Renowned LA x Unknwn "Hands to the Sky" T-shirt

Release Date: Aug. 28

Where to Buy It: unknwn.com

Price: $50

Renowned LA has collaborated with LeBron James' Unknwn on a special T-shirt. The design features blue hands extending towards the phrase "Embrace the Unknwn" on the chest with "Move Towards Your Fears" written acrss the back in large white lettering. All proceeds will be donated to the LeBron James Family Foundation.

Clarks Desert Boot 221

Release Date: Available now

Where to Buy It: Bodega and other select retailers

Price: $190

Clarks is celebrating the 70th anniversary of the Desert Boot with the updated 221 style. Available at select boutiques across the globe, the pair features a stain and water resistant cream suede upper, an OrthoLite insole made from recycled materials, and a thicker crepe sole. Other details include new branding stamped on each tongue as a nod to the company's long history, and five pastel-colored lace options to allow for some personal cuztomization.

Reigning Champ x Jide Osifeso

Release Date: Aug. 26

Where to Buy It: reigningchamp.com

Price: $120-$300

Reigning Champ has collaborated for the second time with designer Jide Osifeso. The latest project includes premium sportswear pieces like tear away pants, mock neck thermal T-shirts, and polar fleece hoodies.

King Ice x NLE Choppa

Release Date: Available now

Where to Buy It: kingice.com

Price: $80-$15,000

King Ice has linked up with rising Memphis rapper NLE Choppa for its latest collab. The range includes various gold pendants and bracelets inspired by NLE Choppa and his label, No Love Entertainment. Fans will be able to choose between more affordable gold-plated versions to expensive diamond-encrusted 14 karat gold pieces.

Simplehuman "Make Space" Collection

Release Date: Available now

Where to Buy It: simplehuman.com

Price: $40-$60

Simplehuman, a company known for its series of smart home products from trash cans to soap dispensers, has released its first apparel offering. The "Make Space" collection includes T-shirts and tote bags that promote the message of social distancing. All first-month proceeds will be donated to All Clear Foundation, a nonprofit aiding first responders.