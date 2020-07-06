A collaboration with Japanese jean brand EVISU could be in the works for Travis Scott. The Houston rapper was spotted teasing the potential collab over the weekend during Khloé Kardashian’s birthday party.

In a photo posted by Khloé on Instagram, La Flame wears a white pair of jeans with brown pockets featuring both EVISU’s seagull logos and Cactus Jack motifs. The jeans also have copper-tone hardware and brown stitching.

As fans well know, brown is a favorite of Scott’s and the jeans seem reminiscent of his 2019 Air Jordan 1 “Cactus Jack” sneakers.

Scott is a longtime fan of the brand, sporting EVISU jeans at basketball games and other events.

As noted by High Snobiety, EVISU is fresh off a collab with Palace Skateboards. This team-up with Cactus Jack could mark a mainstream comeback for the '90s brand.

Complex has reached out to Scott's team for comment.