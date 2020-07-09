A mural honoring Pop Smoke’s life and legacy is currently being painted in the late rapper’s native neighborhood of Canarsie, Brooklyn.

The project was undertaken by Hattas Public Murals, which took to Instagram to share photos of the work-in-progress, writing, “We are honored to be painting this powerful memorial for the late Pop Smoke.” The mural is located at 8125 Flatlands Avenue.

There appears to be no further information about the artists who are painting the large-scale piece. Per Hattas’ website, the Los Angeles-based company writes that it employs a “highly skilled team of muralists.”

Pop Smoke was tragically killed in Los Angeles in February at age 20. In Complex’s new cover story, over 40 people who worked on the rapper’s posthumous debut album Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon discussed the creation process.

“Pop and I always had the same conversation about the debut album,” the rapper’s manager, Steven Victor said while discussing Pop’s run of mixtapes leading up to the record. “Meet the Woo 1 and Meet the Woo 2 are each one thought. And the album was supposed to be a series of thoughts. It was supposed to be the whole picture of what he could do musically and creatively. It’s the whole picture of what’s in his mind and in his heart. The mixtapes were just one sound, and the album is where he would get those different thoughts out, so people could get to know him.”

Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon dropped on July 3 with features from 50 Cent, Roddy Ricch, Quavo, Lil Baby, Swae Lee, and more. The album is also getting the deluxe treatment and is anticipated to hopefully include additional appearances from Quavo and Tyga, and a joint song with Migos. “Easily, there's a part two to this, or another album,” 50 Cent said.

Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon is currently eyeing the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200.