NBA players now have the freedom to wear their own clothes when walking from the team bus into the facilities at Orlando.

Initially, the NBA confirmed that it would require players to get dressed for games in their hotel rooms, stating that players must "be in uniform and warmups when they arrive" to the venue.

"Considering the unique environment on the NBA Disney campus and warmer weather conditions, a different policy was put in place for players' arrival and entry into the arenas," an NBA spokesperson told ESPN.

Now, the NBA has decided to revise its policy. Players can wear "relaxed" items from their wardrobe to the arena as long as they're "clean and neat in appearance." Yet if a player does not dress out for games, he must wear pants while on the bench. Also, it should be noted that the team locker rooms on-site are not equipped with showers. This gives the impression that players might arrive in their uniforms then switch out of their sweaty clothes for the ride home. Doing this would create an inverted version of the "tunnel walk" where players show off their clothes, sneakers, and accessories.

Players will take a socially distanced bus with gapped rows to travel to and from the venues. Games will take place at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex and HP Field House's primary game court, which is a 15-minute drive from the bubble facilities.