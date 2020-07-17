Kanye West took some time out of his busy campaign schedule to share the first look at Yeezy Gap.

On Thursday night, the 43-year-old entertainer posted a 5-second clip that showed a model being fitted for a pair of relaxed, shiny pants. The video appears to have been shot in a Wyoming warehouse that was also occupied by the Ripsaw EV2 tank. Pieces of bright-colored clothing were also seen sprawled across the floor, giving fans a little taste of what the Yeezy Gap line might deliver.

The teaser comes just several weeks after Kanye announced Yeezy's 10-year partnership with the Gap, the same retailer where he had worked before making it big.

"I loved folding clothes at the Gap too, that was an aspirational job for me," Ye told the Cody Enterprise last month. "When everybody in my school was wearing oversized clothes, I was ‘gapped’ out. That was always my style."

The multi-hyphenate also shared an image of Mount Rushmore with his face photoshopped next to Abraham Lincoln's. He captioned the post "2020," which suggests he is still pursuing the White House.

Kanye went on to post several Twitter videos showing members of the "YZY FTR team" working on a construction site. One of the clips showed a worker receiving spiritual advice—presumably from Kanye—and a couple others showcased workers' rap skills. Check them out below.