Kanye West is looking to expand his brand by trademarking the phrase "West Day Ever."

According to TMZ, the rapper-turned-Presidental candidate filed paperwork to trademark the "West Day" slogan. It's still unclear how Yeezy will use the phrase, but the trademark is regulated to clothing and shoes. Also, the paperwork was filed on June 26 which is the same day West inked his 10-year deal with Gap to launch Yeezy Gap. If the trademark is approved, then West will be able to produce more than 100 different types of clothing items and apparel with the phrase.

Kanye has been using "West Day"/"West Day Ever" to promote his new music and moves. This includes his decision to formally run for President of the United States. 'Ye made the announcement via Twitter, yet, he hasn't completed the necessary steps to be an actual candidate. Per CNN, West still needs to register with the Federal Election Commission, present a campaign platform, collect enough signatures, and more. He's also missed the deadline in most states to register as an independent candidate. Despite this, he's earned support from a lot of people like Elon Musk.