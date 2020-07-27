As unity starts to seep its way across the sports world, NBA players decided to show their support for their WNBA counterparts by tweaking their pre-game attire.

Normally, NBA stars like to show off their latest pickups and accessories on the way to the game. But on Saturdays, the players decided to commemorate the beginning of the WBNA season by rocking bright orange hoodies with the WNBA logo on them.

The support didn't stop with the NBA. Athletes from all sports and entertainers showed their support for the WNBA by donning the hoodie.

If all of this free promo makes you interested in copping your own #OrangeHoodie you can grab an official one over at Fanatics. Per Fanatics—an official WNBA retail partner, the Orange Fanatics WNBA Primary Logo Hoodie has been the top-selling item across the entire Fanatics network since the social media burst. The screen-printed, cotton-blend hoodie has a soft fleece lining and will run you $59.99 before shipping.