In case you haven't heard, Yeezy is falling into the Gap.

On Friday morning, Kanye West announced his lucrative fashion brand will partner with the retailer on a line of "modern, elevated basics for men, women, and kids at accessible price points." It was later confirmed that Nigerian-British designer Mowalola Ogunlesi had been appointed the official design director of the collaborative line, dubbed Yeezy Gap—a move that many consider a huge win for Black creatives. However, among all the buzz surrounding the 10-year deal, some people began wondering what ever happened to Gap's previously announced partnership with Black designer Telfar Clemens.

At the top of the year, Gap hosted a Paris Fashion Week party to celebrate its planned collaboration with Clemen's eponymous NYC-based brand. Clemens spoke to Complex about the partnership in mid-January, explaining why he believed it was a good fit.

"I think when I imagine ‘success’ or my ideal customer, I just picture driving down Broadway and seeing a granny and a young person and a janitor all wearing the same thing—to be part of everyday life like that," he said. "GAP lets us do that and is about that."

Since then, customers had received little to no updates on the partnership; which is understandable, as it was announced right before the pandemic was declared; however, news of Yeezy Gap has prompted many to ask when—if ever—Telfar x Gap will hit stores. Unfortunately, for some customers, it doesn't look like it'll happen anytime soon.

Business of Fashion reports the Telfar x Gap collaboration came to a halt back in March due to the coronavirus lockdowns and widespread store closures. A Gap representative said the company ultimately decided to shelve the project indefinitely. What's even more disappointing is that a source with knowledge of the situation claims the Telfar team has not been paid for the Gap deal—not even a purported postponement fee Gap had offered.

Gap is reportedly looking into the matter.