Nigerian-British designer Mowalola Ogunlesi will be the design director of Kanye West’s new Yeezy and Gap collaborative venture.

Ye initially announced the new partnership with Gap on early Friday morning, with Ogunlesi later taking to Instagram to share the news.

Earlier this week, we saw Kanye, Kim, and North wear Ogunlesi’s custom designs in the family’s Father’s Day photo. In the image—which appears to be taken at the family’s Wyoming ranch—the rapper wore a patent leather jacket and matching pants, Kim wore a teal trench coat and a brown patent leather cutout dress, and North donned a neon green and black cow-print dress, all of which were by Ogunlesi.

Ogunlesi, who previously attended Central Saint Martins, had her London Fashion Week debut earlier this month, her aesthetic typified by leather, cutout tops, and vibrant patterns. She’s previously worked with Kelela, Steve Lacy, and Solange, and collaborated with Skepta on his “Pure Water” music video.

Kanye shared the news about the Gap partnership on Friday, hashtagging his announcement #WESTDAYEVER. The Yeezy Gap line’s anticipated 2021 launch will include men, women, and kids pieces. Ye’s deal is for 10 years, with a choice to renew after five.