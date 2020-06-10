In a passionate post on his Instagram, André 3000 revealed a collection of merch that will benefit Movement for Black Lives (M4BL). Inspired by the jumpsuits he designed for OutKast's 2014 reunion tour, the t-shirts feature messages such as, "Across cultures, darker people suffer most. Why?"

"Something very important is happening all over the world and it is happening to all of us," he wrote upon announcing the shirts on Instagram.

"How does it make you feel?" he continued. "For 3 days, a selection of shirts inspired by a collection of my jumpsuits will be sold and 100% of net proceeds will be donated to Movement for Black Lives @mvmnt4blklives to aid in their fight to end police brutality & racial injustice against Black people."

3 Stacks stressed that "this is only piece in the war against systemic racism," and that it "takes all of us" to win the battle. "BLACK LIVES MATTER ... at a minimum."

Check out a selection of the t-shirts below, and get a hold of them right here.

Image via André 3000

Image via André 3000

Image via André 3000

Image via André 3000

Image via André 3000