Uncle Paulie's is doing its part to support the heroes in the ongoing fight against coronavirus.

The popular Italian-American deli, co-founded by designer Jon Buscemi and Paul James, has been delivering free sandwiches to healthcare workers and hospitals across the Los Angeles area for over a month. A representative for the restaraunt said the team has fulfilled catering orders for 50-100 people at more than a dozen healthcare facilities, such as Children’s Hospital, Cedar Sinai, and St. John's.

Uncle Paulie's also teamed up with Audi as part of the mission. The luxury carmaker donated a fleet of Q7s, wrapped in the resturaunts logo, that are being used to fulfill the growing number of delivery orders.

Take a look below to see photos of the Uncle Paulie's crew and their volunteers giving back.

Photography by Liz Barclay

