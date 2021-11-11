True Religion has announced a limited edition capsule collection with longtime customer 2 Chainz.

Beginning next week, the American denim specialist will offer a range of outerwear, hoodies, T-shirts, and accessories featuring the T.R.U. REALigion logo. The capsule comes as 2 Chainz prepares to kick off his T.R.U. Realigion Ten Year Anniversary Tour in celebration of his 2011 mixtape with DJ Drama.

“I really was fuckin with them hard,” 2 Chainz told Hypebeast about the brand. “Everybody in the stores used to call me. I was buying out the store every time they brought out new stuff.”

He continued: “[True Religion] was a brand that represented hustlers in my community. It represented people that had a little bit more going on,” he said. “It was for the people that had money, and wanted other people to know they could afford it. I’ve been trying to do this for a long time. I’m very grateful, and very thankful.”

The limited edition collection will be available Nov. 17 at True Religion’s stores and website, as well as each tour stop. The trek, which is also sponsored by the brand, will kick off Nov. 23 in Chicago, and will include stops in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Charlotte, North Carolina, Atlanta, Georgia, and Silver Spring, Maryland. Additional tour dates will be announced in the upcoming weeks.