Following his team’s 31-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV on Sunday night, Tyrann Mathieu took to Twitter to share his side of the story regarding that much talked about back and forth he had with Tom Brady.

The heated exchange, which took place right before the first half ended and included Mathieu waving his finger at Brady, raised eyebrows. The incident resulted in Mathieu being flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Brady and Mathieu going at it 👀 pic.twitter.com/39aPjLL1Jr — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) February 8, 2021

“He called me something I won’t repeat but yeah I’ll let all the media throw me under bus as if I did something or said something to him,” the Kansas City Chiefs safety wrote in a tweet that has since been deleted. “go back to my previous games against TB12 I showed him nothing but respect. Look at my interviews about him… I show grace.”

Prior to sending out the tweet, Mathieu said that he thought he “played as hard” as he could in the game. He continued, “Listen, Tom Brady’s a great quarterback. I never really saw that side of Tom Brady, to be honest. But whatever. No comment. it’s over with. I’m done with it.”

After deleting the tweet, Mathieu returned to Twitter to write, “Blessed & grateful! God is Good!”