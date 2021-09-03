Hours after the release of Drake’s new album, Certified Lover Boy, Trae Young decided to re-open the Rap GOAT debate on Twitter.

“When we gonna say Drake has passed Hov?” the Atlanta Hawks point guard wondered aloud in a post. As fans began taking sides, with many criticizing Trae for asking such a blashemous question, Young reminded his followers that he, too, still believes Jay-Z is No. 1: “Everybody, Hov #1 to me,” he wrote in another tweet.

Trae further walked back his initial statement in another tweet. “Sorry to all my Hov fans,” he captioned a video of a convicted felon singing an Adele-inspired apology to a judge during his court sentencing.

The contentious relationship between Hov and Drizzy has been well-documented. After years of trading subliminal shots on wax, the two rappers have seemed to dead their long-standing tension in recent years, with Jay contributing guest verses to Drake’s last two albums, on Scorpion’s “Talk Up,” and Certified Lover Boy’s “Love All.”

“Love All” marks the sixth time they’ve collaborated, and follows 2009’s “Off That,” 2010’s “Light Up,” 2013’s “Pound Cake,” 2016’s “Pop Style,” and 2018’s “Talk Up.”