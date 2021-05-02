Fresh off winning his seventh Super Bowl, Tom Brady showed up to the 2021 Kentucky Derby in style.

The Tamba Bay Buccaneers quarterback was seen sporting a sleek suit with a broad-rimmed top hat, some shiny sunglasses, a polka dot tie, and a pocket square. Brady’s outfit immediately drew comparisons on Twitter to Judge Doom, the villain Christopher Lloyd played in the 1988 hit comedy Who Framed Roger Rabbit?.

It wasn’t the first time Brady has made an appearance at Churchill Downs. Most recently, in 2019, he was spotted at the race alongside former New England Patriots teammate Julian Edleman and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. In 2015, the former Patriots quarterback attended the Kentucky Derby with teammates Rob Gronkowski and Danny Amendola.

Tom Brady has served an iconic look at the @KentuckyDerby throughout the years:



2021 👉 2017 👉 2011



(left 📸: @SNFonNBC) pic.twitter.com/2Zt8YSvFt1 — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) May 1, 2021

Saturday’s race was won by a horse named Breonna Taylor, which was trained by Steve Margolis, and is owned JS Stables, LLC.—a racing operation owned and operated by Sam Aguiar, an attorney who represented Taylor’s family. And yet, the story of the day was still Brady’s outrageous get-up.

