Tom Brady has secured his place as the G.O.A.T. of the NFL by leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to his seventh title and second in franchise history with a 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

NFL fans watching Brady win his seventh ring.



💍💍💍💍💍💍💍 pic.twitter.com/rGyK6VJTjY — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) February 8, 2021

In his first season with the Buccaneers, 43-year-old Brady passed for 201 yards with three touchdowns, throwing only eight incompletions on 29 attempts. Even as he stared down the threat of Patrick Mahomes taking a title opportunity away from him, Brady lived up to the moment, and played a nearly flawless game that was rewarded with his fifth MVP award.