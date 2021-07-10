Sylvester Stallone says he fully supports a Conor McGregor vs. Jake Paul fight.

TMZ caught up with the 75-year-old Rocky star just hours before McGregor faces Dustin Poirier in UFC 264. Stallone briefly broke down his predictions for Saturday’s event and then was asked about the recent drama between McGregor and Paul. As previously reported, Paul has challenged the former UFC champ to a boxing match, and even put a $50 million offer on the table. The two have continued to exchange shots throughout 2021, but they’ve yet to land a deal.

“I don’t see so, but never say never,” McGregor said earlier this week when asked about possibly fighting Jake and Logan Paul. “If they’re gonna keep competing and what not, who fuckin’ knows? But dingbats, the two of ‘em.”

Stallone told TMZ that McGregor should definitely take Paul up on his offer, as he believes it would be a smart business move.

“It’s not life or death. It’s not [Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazier] … ” he said, before being asked if the fight would be a “step down” for McGregor. “Are you kidding. With the kind of money that’s going around, he’d be foolish not to. Think about it.”

McGregor stepped into the boxing ring back in 2017 when he lost to Floyd Mayweather via technical knockout in the second round. Since then, McGregor has lost two out of three fights while Paul has gone 3-0 in his young boxing career.

So, does Paul stand a chance against the former two-belt champion? Stallone seems to think so.

“Oh yeah,” Stallone said. “[Jake’s] got range, and he’s got youth. And he’s not easy to knockout.”