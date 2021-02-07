Super Bowl LV has officially been cleared for takeoff.

After several coronavirus screenings and following the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols, the league has allowed the Super Bowl for kickoff on Sunday evening as scheduled. The final confirmation for the game was given on Saturday once’s the morning’s test results were received, a source close to the situation told the Washington Post.

Since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are playing in their home stadium, they received tests from the facility while the Chiefs were given tests before boarding a plane to Florida. Although things are running smoothly, the teams aren’t out of the water just yet. Both the Chiefs and Bucs will be tested again on Sunday in accordance with game day protocol. These results won’t be known until Sunday evening.

These cleared results come after the Chiefs experiencing a COVID scare. The team brought in an outside barber to cut the players’ hair before they left Missouri. The team did subject the barber to a rapid test, but due to the amount of family and friends coming to see the players, the results were delayed. This led to the barber being pulled midway through offensive lineman Daniel Kilgore’s haircut after his test came back positive. It was also revealed that he cut wide receiver Demarcus Robinson’s hair at an off-sight location the day prior. Fortunately, after a string of negative tests, both Robinson and Kilgore have been cleared to play in the Super Bowl.