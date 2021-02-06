Shaquille O’Neal is looking to liven up this year’s Super Bowl countdown.

This Sunday, the NBA legend will host the inaugural Shaq Bowl, a three-hour event that will include celebrity competitions, musical performances, and, of course, football analysis. O’Neal announced the show last month, stating he wanted to offer fans something that was more entertaining than the usual pre-show coverage.

“I’ve been watching football for a long time and the pregame stuff has always been boring. So we’re going to change it, especially with everyone at home this year,” O’Neal told the Associated Press. “We’re going do something that’s fun and entertaining.”

The Shaq Bowl, presented by Mercari, will be co-hosted by Terrell Owens and Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, and will feature appearances by Nelly, Dallas Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott, 2007 Heisman trophy winner Tim Tebow, Black-ish star Anthony Anderson, model Winnie Harlow, and more. The guests will participate in a number of competitions such as a sports obstacle course, a game of dodgeball, tug-of-war, and a dance challenge.

“After sitting down with my team … I realized there was a real need to bring Americans the ultimate Big Game Sunday Countdown show,” Shaq told Pollstar. “What do people watch before the big game usually? Nothing! A bunch of old guys in suits who used to play when I was a kid. We are about to change that all up …. It’s about time, am I right?”

The show will also include a Pepsi Halftime Show in which Shaq, a.k.a. DJ Diesel, will perform alongside Migos and Jack Harlow. R&B singer Bryson Tiller will also have a special set.

The Shaq Bowl will begin at 3 p.m. ET and will be available to stream on digital platforms like Facebook, YouTube, Twitch, TikTok, and Twitter, as well SHAQBowl.com.

The kickoff for Super Bowl LV, featuring the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will take place at around 6:30 p.m. ET. The CBS broadcast will include a halftime performance by The Weeknd.