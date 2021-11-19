Paul Pierce has once again addressed his infamous “Wheelchair Game” appearance, and this time he’s denied that he needed the wheelchair because he pooped his pants.

In the third quarter of Game 1 of the 2008 NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers, Pierce needed to sit in a wheelchair after taking a fall. He returned to the court moments later, much to the surprise of Boston Celtics fans, but in 2019 he finally clarified what happened. “Something went down,” he said. “I had to go to the bathroom.” It was assumed by many that he implied he had a poop-related accident on the court, but now he’s confirmed that his undies were stain-free that game.

In an interview with Michelle Beadle at the Athletic, Pierce questioned why he would get into a wheelchair if he went number-two mid-game. "If you poop your pants, does it make sense to sit down and mush it in a wheelchair?" said Pierce. "I would walk back there and go straight to the bathroom. Why would I need a wheelchair if I pooped my pants? You don’t sit down on your poop, right? It doesn’t make sense."

He’s not wrong, it would definitely exacerbate his issue if he were to pancake any accidental doo-doo. Still, even if he did end up soiling himself, he helped lead the Celtics to the Game 1 victory. He was also named MVP of the season after taking the team to an overall victory, and he was named an NBA Hall of Famer earlier this year.

In his Athletic interview, Pierce also addressed the current state of the Lakers. “This team as constructed can not win a championship,” he said. In the past, Pierce has gotten a lot of attention for his criticism of LeBron James, but he’s stressed that he still “respects” the Lakers star.