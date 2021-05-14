The San Diego Padres and Colorado Rockies split a doubleheader on Wednesday, San Diego winning the first 5-3 and Colorado winning the second 3-2.

However, the conversation surrounding the game relates to what took place in the stands, where a Padres fan strolled up to a Rockies supporter and knocked him out cold with a vicious right hook.

A video from Wednesday’s game at Coors Field in Colorado shows a man wearing a brown and yellow Padres shirt walking casually up to a Rockies fan who was wearing a grey baseball cap. The San Diego fan punches the Colorado supporter square in the face, apparently knocking him out on impact. As the man on the receiving end of the punch drops to the ground almost immediately, a few Rockies fans descend on the man in the Padres brown jersey.

It’s unclear what transpired before the punch was thrown. No arrests were made in the incident.

“The person who threw the first punch was contacted by police. However, the person struck did not want to press charges,” a Denver police spokesman told TMZ Sports.

The incident arrives just a day after the Colorado Rockies announced plans to allow 70% capacity at Coors Field beginning June 1. The Padres are set to return to Colorado for a three-game series on June 14.