The NFL season is cruising (sort of) along. There's been some hiccups, and you never really know when a team could get shut down due to COVID-19, but we're here for week eight, and the picks are still rolling in. At this point in the season, you have a pretty good idea about who is good and who isn't, unless you look at the NFC East, where everyone is bad but it doesn't matter because someone has to win it. Patrick Mahomes looks like the MVP. The Steelers finally lost a football game. The Eagles are broken. And Tom Brady is struggling as the playoff picture begins to come into focus. Every game matters. It's going to be a crazy finish to this season.

Like always, these are our straight-up picks and not ATS. For all our NFL bets of the week, tune into the Complex Sports Load Management podcast, where we break down every game by the spread. Not to toot our own horn, but we're on a pretty crazy ATS picks streak right now. So if you're into that kind of thing, check out the podcast. As for the straight-up picks, Zion has a narrow lead. Who is going to take it this week? Here are our Week 14 NFL straight-up picks.

Overall Records

Chopz - 120-71

Adam - 117-74

Zion - 127-64

Angel - 124-67