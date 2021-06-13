A Brooklyn Nets security guard with ties to Kevin Durant has been suspended for the rest of the series, as well as banned from working any games in Milwaukee.

Antjuan Lambert—who according to The Athletic was hired by the Nets at the request of Durant after working for the star forward personally—ran onto the court during Game 3 to break up an altercation between Durant and P.J. Tucker and shoved Tucker out of the way. Lambert’s interference was heavily criticized, and on Saturday, it was reported that the 35-year-old will not be allowed courtside for any more games during the series, and he will not be permitted to work at all in Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum.

“Well, I know KD, and I know his security guard, so I knew that was his security guard,” Bucks guard Jrue Holiday told ESPN. “I guess, for the most part, maybe my man was doing his job. I don’t know. He bumped Tuck kind of hard, though.”

Durant has been intense during the entire series between the Nets and the Bucks, which had been billed as one of the playoffs’ most anticipated. The Nets had already won two games going into their most recent face-off, but the Bucks were able to pull off a victory in Game 3. Game 4 of the series will take place Sunday (June 13) in Milwaukee, with Game 5 scheduled for Tuesday (June 15) in Brooklyn.