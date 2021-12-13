Sources close to the Brooklyn Nets have told The Athletic’s Shams Charania that there is growing optimism around Kyrie Irving returning to the Brooklyn Nets this season.

Charania also reported Monday that Irving and Kevin Durant have had increased communication about the All-NBA point guard’s potential return. That’s led to what he describes as “an increased level of enthusiasm between the two superstars.”

Per Shams, “it’s unclear whether Irving would get vaccinated in order to meet New York City’s requirement to return, or if Brooklyn would allow him to play road games and practice at home.“ But according to his sources, there’s a “renewed belief” that Irving could eventually play before the season’s up.

Irving has not yet played this season because he has refused to get vaccinated for COVID-19. New York City’s vaccine mandate requires all residents to have at least one shot of any COVID vaccine to enter indoor gyms, which includes the Barclays Center.

Back in October, the Nets said Irving would not practice or play with the team until he can be a full-time participant.

“Given the evolving nature of the situation and after thorough deliberation, we have decided Kyrie Irving will not play or practice with the team until he is eligible to be a full participant,” Nets GM Sean Marks said in a statement at the time. “Kyrie has made a personal choice, and we respect his individual right to choose. Currently, the choice restricts his ability to be a full-time member of the term, and we will permit any member of our team to participate with part-time availability.”

Kyrie took to Instagram in October to talk about the controversy surrounding his refusal to get the vaccine, saying he thinks individuals should be able to decide whether or not they want to get the shot.

“But it is reality that in order to be in New York City, in order to be on a team, I have to be vaccinated. I chose to be unvaccinated and that was my choice and I would ask you all to just respect that choice,” Irving said while on IG Live.

“I am going to just continue to stay in shape, be ready to play, be ready to rock out with my teammates and just be part of this whole thing,” he added. “This is not a political thing, this is not about the NBA, not about any organization. This is about my life and what I am choosing to do.”