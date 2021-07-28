UPDATED 7/28, 10:35 a.m. ET:

Netflix has shared a trailer for its upcoming sports docuseries Untold. The docuseries will go behind the scenes to examine pivotal and controversial moments in sports history.

One of the episodes in the docuseries will examine arguably the most infamous brawl to ever go down in NBA history.

The chaotic scene, dubbed “Malice at the Palace,” unfolded at The Palace in Auburn Hills, Michigan during a game between the Indiana Pacers and Detroit Pistons back on Friday, November 19, 2004. It all started after a fight broke out between Ron Artest (now Metta Sandiford-Artest), Ben Wallace, and other players from both teams. After that fight came to an end, someone in the stands threw a drink at Artest. He responded by charging at the person he believed threw the drink, sparking a massive brawl that involved NBA players and spectators that went on for a few minutes. Several players were suspended and fined. Some were even charged with assault over their actions in the brawl.

“I want the story out there. Like, what happened? Go frame-by-frame,” Artest says in the trailer.

Others that will be featured in the docuseries include Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete Caitlyn Jenner, boxer Christy Martin, tennis player Mardy Fish, and the United Hockey League team Danbury Trashers.

A synopsis about the docuseries from Netflix reads:

“From the creators of WILD WILD COUNTRY, comes a five-part sports docuseries event that brings fresh eyes to some of the greatest stories in sports. From tennis to boxing to basketball, these stories aren’t the ones you’ve heard before, even if you think you have.”

Untold is set to hit Netflix on August 10. Episodes will be released weekly. The first episode, which was directed by Floyd Russ will be on “Malice at the Palace.”