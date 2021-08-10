Fans couldn’t get enough of Latvian basketball player Janis Timma, who played with the Orlando Magic on Monday in Las Vegas at NBA Summer League.

The game took place at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada and saw the Magic go up against the Golden State Warriors. The Magic won the game against the Warriors with a final score of 91-89. Timma logged 11 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 blocks. Jalen Suggs, who was picked fifth overall in the 2021 draft, made 24 points, 9 rebounds, and 3 blocks during the game.

The 29-year-old Timma was selected 60th overall by the Grizzlies back in the 2013 NBA draft. Timma last played for Khimki Moscow.

People took to Twitter to comment on Timma’s performance, compare him to Eminem, as well as get off a few other jokes.

Check out some reactions to Timma playing with the Magic in the NBA Summer League below.