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Have you ever visited a park and encountered an IRL version of Uncle Drew? These cats pop up everywhere basketball is played—including the professional ranks. Though most NBA careers last less than five years, some guys have played well past their 40th birthday. Here are 25 players who are somehow still in the league.
Aaron C. Mansfield
Lakers rookie guard Lonzo Ball entered this season with his father, LaVar, having said the young guard was already better than two-time MVP Steph Curry. Lonzo has had a decent rookie season in L.A., but a number of other rookies have quietly outplayed him. Here are 10 rookies who are better than Lonzo Ball.
Aaron C. Mansfield

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