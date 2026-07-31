People Were Loving Janis Timma Playing for the Magic in NBA Summer League Game Against Warriors
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Janis Timma of the Orlando Magic played against the Warriors in the NBA Summer League on Monday and fans couldn’t get enough of the Latvian basketball player.Abel Shifferaw
Tim Anderson will face a fine and one-game suspension for a remark he said during a White Sox-Royals game on Wednesday.tara mahadevan
Have you ever visited a park and encountered an IRL version of Uncle Drew? These cats pop up everywhere basketball is played—including the professional ranks. Though most NBA careers last less than five years, some guys have played well past their 40th birthday. Here are 25 players who are somehow still in the league.Aaron C. Mansfield
Lakers rookie guard Lonzo Ball entered this season with his father, LaVar, having said the young guard was already better than two-time MVP Steph Curry. Lonzo has had a decent rookie season in L.A., but a number of other rookies have quietly outplayed him. Here are 10 rookies who are better than Lonzo Ball.Aaron C. Mansfield