A Michigan high school basketball team scored a FaceTime with Tom Brady this week after inadvertently texting the phone number of Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting.

According to NBC affiliate WDIV of Detroit, it all started when members of the boys’ freshmen basketball team at Notre Dame Prep started a group text last week. When entering phone numbers, the boys mistakenly typed in the wrong number for one of their teammates. It was off by just one, single digit, and suddenly, the team had added Murphy-Bunting, a native of Macomb, MI, to the group chat.

“He said he was from Michigan and he sent a picture from the locker room,” freshman Michael Khouri told WXYZ. “And then we were like, ‘hold on this guy might be for real.’”

“I’m like, ‘oh we accidentally added someone random’ because no one expects to add an NFL player to a group chat,” teammate Mark Galle added. “It’s a one in a billion chance.”

Within minutes of the start of the FaceTime call, Murphy-Bunting turned the phone over to some of his teammates, including Rob Gronkowski, Richard Sherman, Mike Evans, and Leonard Fournette. Eventually, seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady hopped on the call.

“We all went crazy,” Notre Dame prep student Danny Quandt told reporters. “I was telling my mom, my dad, “Brady is on the phone, Brady is on the phone.’ I couldn’t even hear what Tom was saying. When he said what’s up, I don’t think any of us heard, that’s how loud we were being.”

Check out the GOAT’s interaction with the Notre Dame prep freshman basketball team in the thread below.