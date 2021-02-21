Professional golfer Michelle Wie West fired back at Rudy Giuliani over a lewd anecdote about her “stance.”

The former New York City mayor made the comments during his Thursday appearance on Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast. While discussing the recently deceased Rush Limbaugh, Giuliani decided to share what he called a “funny story” involving the far-right talk show host.

He recalled participating in a charity golf tournament alongside Limbaugh, the late Fox News CEO Roger Ailes, Wie West. Giuliani said he and the other men had noticed the paparazzi were going crazy, taking picture after picture of their team. Though he initially assumed the cameras were flashing for the high-profile men, Giuliani said it quickly became clear that Wie West was their focus.

“On the green is Michelle Wie, and she is getting ready to putt,” Giuliani said “Now, Michelle Wie is gorgeous. She’s six feet. And she has a strange putting stance. She bends all the way over and her panties show. And the press was going crazy ...They were trying to take pictures of her panties. I said ‘[Rush], it’s not me, it’s not you, it’s her panties.’

“Is it OK to tell that joke?” he said at the end of the story.

On Friday night, Wie West took to social media to address Giuliani’s “highly inappropriate story.”

“What this person should have remembered from that day was the fact that I shot 64 and beat every male golfer in the field leading our team to victory,” the five-time LPGA winner wrote. “I shudder thinking he was smiling to my face and complimenting my game while objectifying me and referencing my ‘panties’ behind my back all day … My putting stance six years ago was designed to improve my putting stats… NOT as an invitation to look up my skirt!”

The Ladies Professional Golf Association and the United States Golf Association applauded Wie West for the strongly worded response.