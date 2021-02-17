Rush Limbaugh has died at the age of 70.

His death was announced on Wednesday by his wife, Kathryn Rogers, on his radio show. The right-wing radio personality, whose impact on the GOP’s more extreme messaging is well-documented, died due to complications from lung cancer.

Limbaugh’s career on radio, as well as a slew of TV appearances and several books, is widely pointed to as having helped shape the Republican party into what it is today. More recently, he was a fervent supporter of single-term POTUS Donald Trump, who awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom last year.

“Thank you for your decades of tireless devotion to our country,” Trump said at the time.

