Masai Ujiri has signed a new deal to become vice-chairman and president of the Toronto Raptors. Let’s all exhale and say it in unison, Canada: He stay.

“I love being the leader of the Toronto Raptors and I’m here to stay,” Ujiri says in a stirring video released by the team.

“On the court, our goal is clear: win,” he continues in the video. “Bring another championship to Toronto. We are united in that mission and nothing else will do. We will bring young talent to the city and continue to build with our unbelievable players. I’ve said it before, and I am saying it again. We will win in Toronto.”

Ujiri first signed with the Raptors during the 2013-14 season, and was the architect behind a roster that’s made seven consecutive playoffs runs and won an NBA championship in 2019. During his time with the club he’s become something of a folk hero, beloved by the entire country.

His contract with the franchise was set to expire soon, with many other franchises in the NBA reportedly courting him.

During a press conference at the end of the Raptors’ latest season, he said his decision on whether to-resign with the club would be based on conversations with Raptors owernship, stressing that the most crucial factor to him will be the ability to compete for more championships.

Ujiri ends the video announcing he’s staying with a simple word: “Home.”