UPDATED 8/9, 11:45 a.m. ET: After the original video of the incident made the rounds, TMZ pointed out that the man may actually have been saying the word “dinger,” which happens to be the name of the Rockies’ mascot.

In the isolated video above, the man appears to be waving in the direction of the mascot. The Rockies have since concluded that the man did not use a racial slur, according to local reporter Steve Staeger,

See original story below.

A baseball fan hurled a racial slur at Miami Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson during Sunday’s game against the Colorado Rockies, TMZ reports.

Brinson was at bat in the top of the 9th when someone behind him screamed the N-word multiple times, all of which were caught on mic..

The Rockies organization and Coors Field have not yet publicly addressed the situation, and the man has yet to be identified. But some people in the team’s orbit are already calling on the man to be banned from the stadium for life.

“I’m absolutely disgusted at the language that was picked up by the mics late in the game today,” Marlins play-by-play announcer Paul Severino wrote on Twitter. “The level of hate that was displayed has no place in this world. Unfortunately it’s still far too prevalent. We need to be better. And soon.”

TMZ also noted that the MLB App wasn’t allowing viewers to watch the game after the fact, suspecting that it may have been censored.