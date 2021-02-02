During Monday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Atlanta Hawks, LeBron James got into an exchange with some fans at State Farm Arena.

The aforementioned exchange went down during the fourth quarter.

One of the purported people that was forced to leave the game took to IG to talk about it all. "Just got kicked out of the game for talking shit to LeBron James for talking shit to my fucking husband," she said. "This is such fucking bullshit."

James also addressed the incident and said that he thought the fans shouldn't have been ejected.

The woman who posted her side of the story to IG was later dubbed "Courtside Karen" on social media.

The Lakers ended up winning against the Hawks with a final score of 107-99.

