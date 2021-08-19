LeBron James will be entering his 19th year in the NBA this coming season, and aside from last year’s injury, has shown virtually no signs of slowing down. But that didn’t stop the 10 NBA executives and scouts who were asked to name the league’s best player going into next season from omitting LeBron entirely.

“#SUPERWASHED” LeBron tweeted in response to someone saying he was washed in a quote-tweet about the poll results. James followed that up by tweeting how polls like these only put a battery in his back.

The 10 NBA execs and scouts split votes between Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant being the best player entering the season. Giannis is fresh off of winning his first NBA Championship, and Durant just won his third Olympic gold medal in Tokyo after nearly advancing to the NBA Finals before being ousted by Giannis’ Bucks.

However, despite ‘Bron turning 37 this year and nearing the two-decade mark of his career, his output is still among the best in the NBA. Last season, James averaged 25 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists, and 1 steal per game, while playing an average of 33 minutes per game. That’s not too far off from Durant’s 26.1 points per game and Giannis’ 28 last season.

The 10 NBA executives and scouts were also polled on which team made the best and worst moves this off-season, who will win the Eastern and Western Conferences Finals this upcoming season, and why so few times are tanking now, among other things.