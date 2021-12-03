Tristan Thompson is facing more baby mama drama.

According to the Daily Mail, the 30-year-old NBA star was slapped with a paternity lawsuit filed by Maralee Nichols, a personal trainer who claims to be pregnant with his third child. Nichols, who is expected to give birth Friday (Dec. 3), is suing Thompson for child support as well as reimbursement of pregnancy-related expenses.

The complaint alleges the baby was conceived around Thompson’s birthday back in March, when he and Nichols had sex at a Houston hotel. If the claims are true, the sexual encounter occurred months before Thompson’s split with Khloé Kardashian — the mother of his 3-year-old daughter, True.

According to legal documents obtained by the Daily Mail, Thompson admitted to having sex with Nichols around the time of his 30th birthday celebration, but insisted it was just a one-night stand. Nichols rebutted the account, saying her relationship with Thompson began five months before the hotel incident and continued months after.

“When we got to my hotel room, we immediately had sexual intercourse,” Thompson said in a declaration. “Petitioner [Nichols] initiated our sexual contact and never objected to our having sexual intercourse. She was very awake and conscious and did not exhibit any signs that she was other than a willing participant in our sexual activities.”

The suit also includes text messages Nichols allegedly received from Thompson. In one of the texts, the Sacramento Kings player tells the woman he has no plans to be involved in the child’s life, and urges the woman to take $75,000 in hush money. He went on to tell Nichols that the offer is significantly more than what she’ll get if she tries to get child support, as he plans to retire from the league after this season.

“You know how I feel. My feelings haven’t changed at all. Won’t be involved at all,” he allegedly wrote. “Btw if you think having this baby is gonna make you some money. It’s completely wrong. You are aware that I’m retiring after this season. So in terms of support it will be whatever is required monthly for someone who’s unemployed. It’s Texas so it will be only a couple hundred dollars. So you better off taking this 75k I’m offering cause you won’t get nothing near that with having a kid with a father who’s unemployed.”

According to the suit, Thompson denied sending the text.

In addition to True, Thompson has another child — a 4-year-old son, Prince Thompson — with his ex-girlfriend, model Jordan Craig. Thompson has not publicly addressed the child support lawsuit.